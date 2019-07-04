Krispy Kreme offers patriotic doughnuts, free dozen with purchase on July 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you need a patriotic pick-me-up today, Krispy Kreme has got you covered.

Through the end of today, Krispy Kreme is selling its “Let Freedom Ring” doughnut collection. The company is also offering members of its rewards program a free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts when they purchase any dozen.

Krispy Kreme’s “Let Freedom Ring” doughnut collection features three red, white and blue treats:

Freedom Ring Doughnut : Inspired by the American flag, this doughnut is decorated with red, white, and blue icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.

: Inspired by the American flag, this doughnut is decorated with red, white, and blue icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles. Sprinkled Ring Doughnut : This doughnut is Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles.

: This doughnut is Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles. Firework Ring Doughnut: An interpretation of a Fourth of July staple, this doughnut is dipped in blue icing and decorated with red and white stripes.

Krispy Kreme rewards members can snag a free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts today with the purchase of any dozen. Not a member yet? Just sign up here.

