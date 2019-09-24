Krispy Kreme serving doughnuts filled with coffee-flavored cream

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Coffee Day by letting you have your coffee and eat it, too, according to their website.

For one week only, Monday Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 29, Krispy Kreme will serve their original glazed doughnuts filled with coffee-flavored Kreme.

And you can get a free cup of coffee and a free original glazed doughnut at participating Krispy Kreme locations on Sunday, in celebration of National Coffee Day.

