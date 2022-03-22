RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gas prices have started to dip after hitting their peak two weeks ago but not in California.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles became the first U.S. city to reach an average price of $6 per gallon or more, according to GasBuddy.

“This milestone was reached largely due to rebounding oil prices because of the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine, but recent refinery kinks in Southern California amidst a rise in seasonal demand has pushed Los Angeles over the top,” GasBuddy said in a release.

Statewide, California is averaging $5.85 per gallon.

“In less than three weeks, the average price of gasoline in Los Angeles has surged by an average of $1 per gallon, blowing past $5 and now reaching $6 per gallon on refinery issues and Russia’s war on Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While I’m hopeful we won’t go much beyond this, there’s not much light at the end of the tunnel for now.”

The average gas price in North Carolina is $4.17 and $3.94 in South Carolina.

On Tuesday, prices as low as $3.67 were reported in Raleigh.