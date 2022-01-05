Labs, churches coordinate to offer COVID testing in Wake County amid surge in demand

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Churches, local labs, and disaster-relief groups are coming together to try and cut down on COVID testing wait times in Wake County.

State and county-run COVID testing sites have been inundated with people this week, leading to long lines and wait times for families looking to get tested.

That’s why Tom Beam with Baptists on Mission decided to start up a new site with the help of Radeas Labs.

“There are so many long lines of people and we don’t feel like it’s safe with the traffic,” Beam said. “So the more of these that we can help set up, the more people we can get in and out of testing.”

The new PCR testing site is at Southbridge Church off Strickland Road and is operating between 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The site does not require appointments.

“I think for those at the last minute that needed testing, this was an easier option for them,” Beam said.

Other rapid testing sites sponsored by the state Department of Health and Human Services are popping up in Raleigh this week, including at the Mexican Consulate off Raleigh View Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, as well as at Wake Tech Community College from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

You can find availability for other testing events across the state online here.

Although availability is limited, people can also register for an appointment for one of the five Wake County testing sites here.