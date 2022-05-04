DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews working on the East End Connector are starting on the final steps of the project.

The East End Connector project is meant to create a direct connection between N.C. 147 and U.S. 70 as well as providing improved access to Interstates-85 and -40.

Click the image for an enlarged view of the I-885 map

The East End Connector project is also expected to promote economic development in areas along the I-85 corridor toward Virginia and major employment or retail centers like Research Triangle Park, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and Wake County.

Contractors will work on the final paving of the area overnight this week.

Crews will work on U.S. 70 between I-85 and the connector. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said pavement markings will also be applied as traffic moves into its final pattern.

Work on the connector and N.C. 147 has already been completed, NCDOT said.

NCDOT advises drivers to lookout for workers near the construction zone. Overnight lane closures will take place over the next several weeks. Additional traffic control measures will be in place for through traffic on U.S. 70 East, NCDOT said.

New signage for I-885 will be installed beginning next week.

People traveling through the area should also keep in mind that N.C. 147 will now begin at the connector and go northwest through Durham. Some exit numbers in the area will change. The existing Toll N.C. 147 will change to Toll N.C. 885