Large fire reported at South Carolina plastic manufacturing plant

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters are battling a large fire at Carolina Poly, a polyethylene manufacturing plant in Chester, South Carolina.
The massive fire is affecting trailers containing plastics along the 1570 block of Lancaster Highway.
No word on the cause or origin of the large blaze at this time.
FOX 46 Charlotte is working to gather more information.
