Large mulch fire burning for days likely caused by spontaneous combustion

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C . (WNCN) – Fire crews are working to contain a large mulch fire that has burned in the Fearrington Village area since Wednesday.

According to Chatham County Emergency Management, the surface area of the fire is about a half mile and could have been caused by spontaneous combustion.

Nearby residents are complaining of an odor of smoke throughout the neighborhood and inside their homes.

Fire firefighters have been unsuccessful in efforts to extinguish the fire but are currently keeping it from spreading.

There is no estimated time that the fire will be completely out.

North Carolina Forestry is expected to assist with special equipment on Sunday.

Emergency Management officials say these types of fires normally burn themselves out or are extinguished by rain.