Large police presence at North Carolina Sate Capitol, no protests yet

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) – There is a large police presence at the North Carolina State Capitol and throughout downtown Raleigh ahead of possible armed protests.

A flyer from an unknown source called for armed protests at all 50 state Capitols at noon on Sunday. As of 1 p.m., CBS17 crews in downtown Raleigh have not seen any protestors.

State Police and Capitol Police are standing watch at Capitol Square. Waist-high metal barriers which have been up since last year’s protests remain in place. No additional barriers have been added to the perimeter of the Capitol building. There are several law enforcement officers keeping an eye on the Capitol building with binoculars from nearby rooftops as well.

Metal barriers have been installed around the Wake County Justice Center and Old Courthouse. Salisbury from Davie to Martin is closed. Dozens of sheriff’s deputies are also standing watch with helmets and shields in anticipation of possible protests.

Following the chaos at the nation’s Capitol in Washington D.C., the FBI also warned of possible armed protests in Capitol cities leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

This story will be updated.