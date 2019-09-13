Large tree falls on Chapel Hill police car, closes road near UNC frat houses

The scene where the tree fell. Photo contributed by Aaron Meyerhoffer.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A large tree fell on two cars — including a police cruiser — near the UNC-Chapel Hill campus Friday afternoon, officials say.

The tree fell in the area of Fraternity Court on Columbia Street, Chapel Hill police say.

The street was closed and two cars were damaged by the falling tree, including one Chapel Hill police car.

No one was injured.

As of 4 p.m., crews were still on the scene cleaning up the area.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now