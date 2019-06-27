Las Vegas to allow people to pay their parking tickets with something other than money

LAS VEGAS (WNCN) — For the next three weeks, Las Vegas is going to try something new when it comes to paying for parking tickets.
The Las Vegas City Council recently approved a program that will allow people to pay for their parking tickets with a school supply donation instead of money.
Now through July 19, anyone who receives a non-public safety citation will be allowed to pay for their parking ticket with a school supply donation if they would like to do so.
The supplies taken in by the city will be donated to the Teachers Exchange, which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit associated with the Public Education Foundation.
If a person gets a parking ticket between now and July 19, they can bring new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value to their fine to the Parking Services Office, located at 500 S. Main St.
The donation must be done within 30 days of the citation date and a purchase receipt for the donation is required.
Some of the items being accepted include:
- Pencils
- Pens
- Erasers
- Dry erase markers
- Index cards
- Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes
- Card stock
- Copy paper
- Storage bins
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Pencil sharpeners
- Post-it notes
