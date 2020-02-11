Lawmakers in Iowa to introduce End-of-Life Options Act

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers are set to introduce the End-of-Life Options Act on Tuesday, KCRG reports.
Some lawmakers say that a person who is facing the pain of a terminal disease should have the right to end their own life with the assistance of a doctor.
The bill would allow people in Iowa with six months or less to live to request medication that would let them die peacefully in their sleep.
The bill is modeled after Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act. Representative Mary Mascher (D-Iowa City) and Senator Joe Bolkcom (D-Iowa City) are expected to introduce it.
Washington D.C. and nine states have similar legislation.
