RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina lawmakers are pushing for a major federal biomedical facility to be headquartered in the state.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, members of North Carolina’s Congressional Delegation urged the agency to make their state the headquarter for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

ARPA-H was a proposal from President Joe Biden to improve the country’s ability to speed up biomedical and health research.

The center would focus on making breakthroughs in the way the U.S. prevents, treats, and cures a range of diseases including cancer, infectious diseases, and Alzheimer’s disease. Its creation was signed into law in March.

North Carolina lawmakers touted research and development hubs in key sectors.

“There is demonstrated record of these industries partnering without institutions of higher education across the state to bolster our nation’s health workforce, leading breakthrough biomedical, biotechnology, and life sciences research on a global scale,” the congressional delegation wrote in their letter.

A group formed under the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, ARPA-H in NC Coalition, is also advocating bringing the facility to the state. They include major institutions including Duke Health, Duke Margolis Center for Health Policy, RTI International, SAS Institute, UNC Chapel Hill and the University of North Carolina System.

“Our thriving economy, strategic location in the southeastern United States, and low cost of living are attracting and retaining the world’s best and brightest. With an unmatched business environment, North Carolina offers a full complement of clinical, STEM, biotech, and business training programs to prepare for a workforce skilled in cutting-edge research, academia, health care and digital health for both public and private sectors,” the state’s congressional delegation said in their letter.

The state is not alone in its bid to call the center home. There is competition with Georgia, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania who have also thrown their hat in the ring to headquarter ARPA-H.

It’s unclear when or how DHHS will appoint a headquarters for the facility. It is also unknown when the center will open.