DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Leaded gas for cars was banned 26 years ago but researchers from Duke University and Florida State University find the effects still linger today.

“We found over 170 million Americans alive today had levels of lead in their blood as children, estimated, so this is based on models, that would now trigger clinical concern,” said Aaron Reuben.

Reuben is a Ph.D. candidate in clinical psychology at Duke University and an author of the study.

He said findings suggest exposure to lead through gasoline may have cut the IQ scores of half of Americans who were adults in 2015.

It’s a cumulative loss of 824 million IQ points, nearly three points per person on average.

“That’s the average,” Reuben said. “There are folks who had exposures, four and a half million people probably had exposures five, six times the current reference value. For them, the IQ impacts are going to be much larger on the order of six, seven IQ points which is enough to shift you toward the impaired range.”

Americans born before 1996 may be at greater risk for lead-related health problems, like accelerated brain aging, especially those in the 1960s and 70s when leaded gas use was at its peak.

“Having been exposed to high levels of lead as a child, that will have implications for your health, your mental health, your physical health,” Reuben said.

Rueben said nothing can change your lead exposure over the last several decades, but lifestyle changes can help.

“Exercise, good diet, sleeping well, none of those things are going to take the lead out of your past but even if you’ve been exposed to lead as a child, those are things that are going to help keep you healthy even if you have higher risk,” he said.

Reuben`s next step will be to examine the long-term consequences of past lead exposure on brain health in old age, based on previous findings that adults with high childhood lead exposure may experience accelerated brain aging.