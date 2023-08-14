DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Back in mid-July, the Durham Fire Department burned down an old house on Bivins Street, which once belonged to Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans.

The home, built decades ago, was used for training exercises.

“The day after the burn is when I noticed these things on my car,” neighbor Mark Hellman said.

Neighbors nearby tell CBS 17 lead paint chips blew into their yards as a result of the live burn.

Hellman has lived in the neighborhood since 1979.

“What looked like paint chips and large pieces of ash were on the car, on hard surfaces and you could even see them somewhat in the grass,” he said.

Several other neighbors who declined an interview said they also saw debris at their homes.

So the city partnered with a consultant for testing. Those tests on the samples collected, completed by a company called Matrix, found three paint chips with lead above EPA standards. But none of the ash tested positive for the contaminant. Matrix selected five properties for screening.

Hellman was afraid to mow his lawn.

“I didn’t want to pulverize those paint chips if they had lead in them and send particles up in the air, grind them up so that they’d wash away more easily,” he said.

The fire department said it followed all state and local guidelines in preparation for the burn, but there are no requirements for lead testing.

“Although we have conducted many training burns like this over the years, we have never been contacted about this concern before…” DFD said on the city’s website.

DFD also tells CBS 17 a contractor finished a cleanup on Friday at all the homes that requested help.

“I only felt comfortable taking the lawnmower out after the cleanup,” Hellman said.

Firefighters have also placed door hangers throughout the neighborhood.

