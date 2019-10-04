Leaves slowly starting to show colors in North Carolina mountains

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It is approaching the time of year that many people enjoy — peak fall foliage.

The North Carolina mountains actually start to show their colors as early as Oct. 1, but normal peak foliage dates range throughout the month, depending on elevation.

For peaks above 5,000 feet, Oct. 1 is the normal peak time for foliage. Elevations between 4,000 and 5,000 feet see their peak foliage times around Oct. 7.

Before you head out to the mountains this weekend to take in the scenery, be aware that many trees have yet to even show a hint of color. This is due to the ongoing drought in the mountains and recent hot temperatures. Peak foliage times may be delayed by at least a week or more.

That being said, there is still some color to be seen, especially in the highest elevations. If you are planning on heading to the mountains this weekend, you may want to pack a jacket. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 50s for many locations, especially the highest elevations.

