Lee County Commissioner pushes for repeal on concealed carry policy

LEE COUNTY, NC (WNCN) – A Lee County Commissioner is letting you know where he stands when it comes to where you should be able to carry a gun.

In a 13 minute YouTube video, Commissioner Kevin Dodson called business owners who don’t want guns concealed or open on their property, “idiots and morons.”

Dodson stands by his statements but said he could have used kinder words to express his feelings.

He thinks the business owners are “uninformed.” Dodson is going forward and asking for a full repeal on a current policy that now prohibits gun owners to carry their guns in government buildings.

This will allow gun owners who have concealed carry permits to have their guns inside some of the county buildings like the government building where he county commission meetings are held.

The repeal wouldn’t apply to the county courthouse or the county jail.

Dodson is bringing this policy change to the Lee county commission meeting next Monday.

In light of the recent shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Commissioner Dodson, “finally said enough is enough.”

“It’s been on my mind for quite sometime and now that I know we got three individuals that I’m pretty sure will vote for it, including myself, which will be four against three so it should pass with no problem,” Dodson said.

