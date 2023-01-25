SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man was busted for having several drugs including meth and fentanyl, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.

Last Friday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Sanford.

Agents said they found 67 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of fentanyl, 109 dosage units of suboxone, and a firearm.

(Photo from Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Dennis Keith Gilmore, 54, was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule III substance, possession of firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gilmore received a $150,000 secured bond.