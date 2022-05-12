FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers like Wayne Burton are filling up their cars with unleaded 88 for $3.97 per gallon at Sheetz.

“I saw it was cheap. I Googled it to make sure it was safe to put in cars. I said OK. I usually get 22 miles to the gallon off of it,” Burton said.

Unleaded 88 is best known as E-15. It contains up 15 percent ethanol. That’s 5 percent more ethanol than regular unleaded also known as E-10 contains.

“I don’t think a lot of people know about it. Honestly, I don’t see a lot of people using it,” Burton said.

E-15 is normally not sold between June and September. It can add smog in hot temperatures. However, the EPA lifted the restriction in April, after rising gas prices.

“EPA says all vehicles 2001 and newer can fill with it. So, it’s just a slight deviation from what most Americans are putting in their car already,” Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy said.

He said most people don’t realize their vehicles are compatible with E-15.

“There’s a couple. Only a couple of car manufactures still say to fill up with only E-10,” De Haan said.

There are between 2,300 and 2,800 gas stations across the country that sell E-15 and less than 100 of those stations are in North Carolina.

Due to the demand that may soon change.

“If you see it show up at your location station, don’t be surprised to see it,” De Haan said.

Burton said he gets good gas mileage with it in his car. However, not with his mini van. You’re urged to double check the manual to your car before filling up on E-15.

To find gas station with E-15 in North Carolina go to Fuel Finder | Get Biofuel