Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk held in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Saturday, CBS 17 joined many others throughout the Triangle hoping to tackle cancer, and raise awareness of research.

People filled the Koka Booth Ampitheatre in Cary for Light the Night.

CBS 17’s Marius Payton was emcee of the event, hosted by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).

People walked around carrying lanterns in memory of loved ones impacted by cancer.

Survivors told us the event gives them hope of an eventual cure for cancer, and it felt good to see support for families in the Triangle.



“It feels great to see people come out here and support, and just be happy and enjoying the fact that people are able to beat Leukemia, and to be able to support survivors like myself and support people that are still going through it,” Leukemia survivor Rashawn King said.

LLS works to provide patient support services and advocate for lifesaving treatments.