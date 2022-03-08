LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two men and a 3-year-old girl last week.

News outlets report Lexington police said Brian Keith Moses of Winston-Salem is accused of killing the toddler, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.

Moses is also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree arson, according to arrest warrants.