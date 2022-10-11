DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man driving a moped has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash in Durham, police say.

The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that officers are investigating the wreck that took place before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive.

They say they found the unidentified moped driver injured when they responded to the hit-and-run call.

He was headed north on Guess Road when someone driving an unidentified vehicle who was traveling south on that road made a left turn onto North Pointe Drive in front of him, police said.

Police say first responders took him to a hospital with injuries they described as life-threatening. They say the driver fled heading east on North Pointe Drive.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Investigator H. Henry at 919-560-4935 ext. 29449 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pay cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.