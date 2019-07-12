Lifeguard rescues swimmer from rip current at Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) – A lifeguard at a beach in Nags Head rescued a swimmer who was caught in a rip current on Wednesday, emergency officials said.

The Nags Head Fire-Rescue Department said Ethan, a Lifeguard with Nags Head Ocean Rescue, saw a swimmer in distress who was caught in a rip current in the ocean.

Officials say Ethan pulled the swimmer back to shore, and Sarah, a Lifeguard Supervisor, quickly assessed the swimmer to confirm they were not injured, and educated the swimmer on rip currents and ocean safety.

