Thousands gather for an event at Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre. (Ashley Anderson/CBS 17)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—Light the Night is happening this weekend, and there is still time to take part.

Light the Night raises awareness and “celebrates, honors, and remembers” those impacted by blood cancers.

The festival activities start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre. The walk starts at 7 p.m. and the laser light show will begin at 9 p.m.

For more information, and to register or donate, click here.