CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk on Nov. 2 looks to raise funds to help those fighting cancer.

“LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere.”

This year’s Light the Night Walk will be held at 8003 Regency Parkway at 5 p.m.

Click here for more info or to donate.