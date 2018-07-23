Lightning causes damage, trees down as storms hit central NC Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Damage caused to a home in Apex from a lightning strike. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17 [ + - ] Video

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) - Strong storms caused damage late Saturday and early Sunday throughout central North Carolina.

Sunday, fire crews responded to a lightning strike in Zebulon that caused a small fire in a crawl space at a home.

The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. on the 1500 block of N.C. 97.

No injuries were reported and Zebulon fire crews quickly contained the fire.

In Clayton, town officials tweeted pictures of a tree down after "major downpours" at Washington and Wall streets.

In Apex, damage could be seen at a home on Keppoch Court from a lightning strike.

Apex fire officials told CBS 17 no flames or injuries were reported from the lightning.

The strike caused damage to part of the home's roof. Apex fire officials said the strike caused some electrical issues inside the home.

Neighbors living next door told CBS 17 what they witnessed the incident early Sunday morning.

"I remember my kids barging into my room around 6 a.m., and heard a humongous thunderclap," Steve Diacumakos said. "My 17-year-old son came in and said he saw the lightning flash. We kind of checked things out. We were all good we thought, and everybody kind of went back to bed."

Diacumakos said his family had damage to video games and routers after the lightning strike.