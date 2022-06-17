CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lightning strike sparked a large fire Thursday on the roof of a chapel at Barber-Scotia College, a historically Black college in Concord, according to the Concord Fire Department.

36 firefighters responded to the campus around 4:40 p.m. on June 16 and found smoke and flames showing from the Kittie Sanson Chapel.

Kittie Sanson Chapel (Concord Fire Department)

The blaze was brought under control within 28 minutes, officials said.

Concord Fire said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.