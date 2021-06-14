Lightning strikes man’s car along Alligator Alley, etches hole in highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Generally when one drives along Interstate 75, one would usually expect to encounter one of the scaly inhabitants of what Floridians call Alligator Alley.

However, a driver from Naples got a shocking encounter during a heavy rainstorm.

A lightning strike hit the antenna on his Nissan Rogue at the 30.5 mile marker at around 11:21 a.m.

While his cars electrical system got fried, the driver managed to escape unharmed.

However, the strike etched a 7-foot-long, 4-inch-wide gouge into the interstate’s pavement.

The Nissan had to be towed from the scene, and a roadway repair crew was told of the damage to I-75.