Limited number of felons vote in Tuesday’s elections

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — Tuesday’s elections mark the first time a limited number of felons are able to cast their ballot.

In August, trial judges signed off on allowing felons who are on parole and probation to vote but the state appeals court later blocked the order. The state says felons who registered to vote between August 23rd and September 3rd are eligible to vote.

The groups “Forward Justice” and “Justice Served North Carolina” spent the day at polling places across the state, including Rolesville Middle School, answering any questions the new voters might have and showing their support.

“It may seem small but yet, it’s big and by them coming, it still means a lot because, again, it gives them a voice in our democracy,” said Diana Powell, executive director of Justice Served North Carolina.

It’s not clear how many felons are now registered to vote.