RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The largest bluegrass festival in the world returns to downtown Raleigh this summer. The International Bluegrass Music Association and PineCone have announced the full lineup and schedule for this year’s festival.

The 10th annual IBMA Bluegrass Live! will take place at Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. The Jerry Douglas Band with special guests will close out Friday’s event with The Infamous Stringdusters closing out the show on Saturday.

The full Red Hat Amphitheater schedule for this year’s IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC is as follows:

Fri., Sept. 30

5:00 p.m. Twisted Pine

6:00 p.m. Balsam Range

7:05 p.m. Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band

8:10 p.m. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

9:30 p.m. The Jerry Douglas Band with special guests

Sat., Oct. 1

5:00 p.m. Della Mae

6:00 p.m. The Dan Tyminski Band

7:05 p.m. Dom Flemons & Shultz’s Dream: featuring B.E. Farrow, Dante’ Pope, and Tray

Wellington

8:10 p.m. Sierra Hull

9:30 p.m. The Infamous Stringdusters

Festival organizers also announced that a limited number of free general admission seating will be available at Red Hat Amphitheater for the Friday and Saturday night performances. They have recommended reserved seating is recommended to ensure entry to the venue. Click here for tickets.

“We’re so glad to share the full schedule of performers for Red Hat Amphitheater for 2022 IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC. We are grateful to PNC Bank for its continued support of this important event, which represents the best in bluegrass music,” said Pat Morris, executive director of IBMA.

IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC is part of the five-day IBMA World of Bluegrass event. “The Most Important Week in Bluegrass” also includes the IBMA Business Conference, the IBMA Bluegrass Ramble showcase series and the 33rd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

Along with Red Hat Amphitheater, events for IBMA World of Bluegrass will also take place at the Raleigh Convention Center and the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.