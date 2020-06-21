Local attorney finds loophole in Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling

RALEIGH, NC — When the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of protections for the LGBTQ community it was hailed as a victory for civil rights, but one local attorney says there are still loopholes to the law.

“It’s just an epic landmark Civil Rights achievement,” said attorney Laura Noble.

It’s a decision that attorney Laura Noble says is long overdue.

“The rule of the land is that employers cannot discriminate against employees on basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Noble.

Noble admits she previously turned potential clients away if they were seeking lawsuits on the basis of gender discrimination.

“A lot of people would be surprised to learn that North Carolina doesn’t have it’s own state law that you can use to bring a lawsuit against someone who discriminates against you in the work place,” said Noble. “Many other states do. We’re in the minority.”

The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling was seen as a victory by many LGBTQ advocates, but Noble says in this case the devil is in the details.

“There are a number of things that are wrong in Title VII,” said Noble. “They have very low caps on damages that haven’t been changed in a very long time. There’s a long waiting period you have before you can bring your claim in federal court.”

Noble says there are even loopholes to the law at the state level.

“It only applies to companies with 15 or more employees,” said Noble. “Even with this landmark decision, in North Carolina if you’re a company with 14 or less employees you can discriminate against whoever you want. There’s not a law that applies to you.”

That’s why Noble is offering to help lawmakers on both sides of the aisle draft new legislation that would provide equal protections for all.