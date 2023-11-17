RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The countdown is on to the Raleigh Christmas Parade happening this Saturday.

Alyssa Poth, manager of the 321 Coffee in Block 81 couldn’t be more excited. She told CBS 17 they’re planning to open up early for the parade.

“We have lots of stuff planned for tomorrow between having a fun set up outside, we’re having extra baked goods, we’re having a quick service menu,” said Poth.

The shop sits right off Hillsborough Street near the start of the parade. Every year it brings in business.

“I think it just helps kind of draw attraction to the area and letting people know,” said Poth.

Though there won’t be any vehicle features in this year’s parade you can still expect lots of fun. The parade will feature performances, bands, a pop-up shop and plenty of people.

The parade route runs from Hillsborough Street to Saint Mary’s, down Fayetteville Street and ends near Lenoir Street.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance says events like the parade and the downtown tree lighting help a lot of businesses during the holiday season.

“90 percent of all of our stores and storefronts in Downtown Raleigh are locally owned. So when you are going to Chido Taco, you are going to foundation or maybe if Curate decides to stay open late and you’re doing some last-minute Christmas shopping, you’re really giving back to the local community,” said Lucy McInnis with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. You can find more information on the parade and parking here.