Local group honors Ahmaud Arbery one year after his death

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One year later and people around the county are remembering Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed black man gunned down while out jogging in Georgia.

A local group honored Arbery with a virtual run.

Together We Stand NC is a grassroots organization based out of Durham focused on racial equity and bettering the community. More than 200 people signed up to be apart of the virtual run and workout for Arbery.

You could either run or walk 2.23 miles, which is a reference to the date Arbery was killed, or take part in a virtual indoor workout. The group wants to make sure Arbery is not forgotten and that more people talk about race relations in America.

“It’s a story that spurns a lot of emotion with people because this wasn’t a situation where he was being arrested where he was doing something wrong, all he was doing was running. There’s no doubt in my mind that what happened to Ahmad Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia can happen right here in Durham, so our goal is to open up the minds hearts and thoughts of people in durham,” said founder Tyrone Irby.

Irby says people across 60 cities in 19 states have signed up for the free event.

Together We Stand NC has also been able to raise $2,500 for the Durham People’s Alliance, with an overall goal of $3,000. Irby says they wanted to raise money for a local organization that’s focused on bettering the Durham community.