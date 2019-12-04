Local man to bike 400 miles across North Carolina to raise awareness for disability employment

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man is biking 400 miles across the state to raise awareness on the importance of employing people with disabilities.

He made a pit stop at 321 Coffee in Raleigh on Wednesday morning.

“It’s the best opportunity for people with down syndrome​,” said Sam Hening​.​

Henning, who has down syndrome, has been working at 321 Coffee for two years. He says more places should give people like himself a chance at a normal job and a normal life. ​

Kirby Barbour feels the same way, and is on a mission to bring awareness and raise money for Esteamed Coffee and places like it. ​

“It’s kind of emotional at the same time. It means a lot, 100% I love it,” said Hening.​

Esteamed Coffee is set to open in Cary next year and will employ people with disabilities.

Barbour is biking 400 miles across North Carolina and hoping to raise $40,000 along the way. ​​

“Yesterday I traveled 92 miles and so far today, I’ve been on the road for 36.” said Barbour.​ He started in Winston-Salem on Tuesday and will end his journey Saturday in Wilmington.

He says he spent 3 months ​preparing for this trek, biking anywhere between 50 and 80 miles in a day, but he says it’s worth the sweat.​

“This is a wonderful opportunity to integrate [those with disabilities] back into society…Everybody’s got their challenges but a chance to show their abilities and their skill sets,” said Barbour. ​​

This is a cause close to Barbour’s heart, as his son is on the autism spectrum.

He says his son has dreams of becoming a chef and Barbour wants to show him those dreams can become reality if more businesses give people a chance, regardless of what makes them different.

​​”I want to support him and show him what can be done,” said Barbour. ​​

If you wish to donate to Barbour’s ride, all donations will be split between seven non-profit organizations all employing people with disabilities.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now