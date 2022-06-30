RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We still don’t know which Democrat will be on the ballot for Wake County sheriff.

The May primary was close enough that it allowed the incumbent to request a second primary.

Former law enforcement officer Willie Rowe is running against current sheriff Gerald Baker.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke to the sheriff about his successes, the scrutiny he’s faced, and the biggest threats to public safety.

The second primary is scheduled for July 26 with early one-stop voting starting July 7.