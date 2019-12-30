Local media and close friend: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 10-year-old boy lost his life when he was hit by a pickup truck while leaving Christmas Eve services, according to WATE.

Sawyer R. Black, a 10-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee, had just attended a service at Lyons Creek Baptist Church. At about 5:45 p.m., he was walking across Strawberry Plains Pike when he was hit.