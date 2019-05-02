Skip to content
Local News
Man dies at downtown Raleigh parking deck, no foul play suspected, police say
Expansion plans for Midtown Raleigh continue as residents express concerns
Goldsboro man arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, another injured
Details revealed of planned Raleigh pro soccer stadium and ‘Downtown South’ development
Former Johnston County teacher accused of lying about education, arrest record on application
Durham community blends farming with suburban lifestyle
Durham officer on admin duty after ‘child in crisis’ call, officials say
Fayetteville man charged with slashing tires says he is the victim
Senate vote on sheriff, ICE cooperation met with mixed reviews
Sheriff: Wake County well check program officially ending July 1
Wake Forest nonprofit a hub for wireless technology’s development, future
Roxboro restaurant co-owner arrested on charges for soliciting underage boys for sex
Some concerned about safety after 2 hurt in suspected DWI crash at Raleigh pizza shop
Questions arise after Wake County residents learn of water contaminants
Man’s death in Raleigh earlier this month was homicide, police say
Wake County
Durham County
Cumberland County
Johnston County
Orange County
Durham police investigating after man found shot to death in car
3 shot at Durham restaurant after argument, police say
Help the Museum of Life and Science name their newest red wolf pups
A look inside Duke Law’s Innocence Project after NC man freed
Fayetteville man dies after shooting at Hope Mills nightclub
Fayetteville police arrest 1 in connection with flat tire scheme, still searching for 2nd suspect
Fayetteville police arrest suspect week after man’s murder
Fayetteville police seeking murder suspect, say he is armed and dangerous
Downtown parking presents problems in Fayetteville
2 wanted after Clayton convenience store armed robbery
Johnston County woman charged with having marijuana says it was CBD
ACLU questions legality of Johnston County deputies’ use of drone
Witness sends CBS 17 photos of Clayton road rage incident that landed man in jail
Man rams woman’s car in road rage incident at Clayton McDonald’s, police say
Man suspected of Mebane home invasion thwarted by 11-year-old with machete appears in court
Officials: Water treatment test kits in Hillsborough have nothing to do with quality of water
Chapel Hill church helps 3 once-homeless people get new ‘tiny homes’
NY swimming marathon group confirms death of retired UNC professor
Suspect captured after boy with machete stops Mebane home invasion
Suspect foiled by Mebane boy with machete escapes hospital, is on the run
