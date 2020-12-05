﻿Husband says wife tests positive for COVID-19 at Southern Pines care facility during second outbreak

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Carl English rode with his son for more than an hour from Bennettsville, South Carolina to be with his wife of nearly 60 years.

“Night before last, it was about 11:30 that I got a call from here that she had tested positive for COVID. That’s terrible because she’s had a stroke. She has a clot on her brain that’s inoperable,” he explained.

For the past two months, his wife has stayed at the Greens at Pinehurst Rehabilitation and Living Center.

The Moore County Health Department said this is the facility’s second outbreak. The first one happened in late October.

The county said then, there were eight confirmed cases. Now, a confirmed 48 residents and 10 staff members have contracted the virus.

According to the health department, Peak Resources Pinelake and Quail Haven are also experiencing its second COVID-19 outbreak.

People in long-term living centers like nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been some of the most impacted by the virus.

North Carolina reported there are currently 251 outbreaks at nursing homes. That’s up 18 from Tuesday.

As of Dec. 4, 122 outbreaks are being reported at long-term care centers.

English said as soon as his wife tests negative he plans to bring her home.

“She told me the other day, she said home. Home. She has some sisters that are going to help me take care of her,” he mentioned.

CBS 17 did reach out to the Greens at Pinehurst, Peak Resources, and Quail Haven to find out the steps they are taking to address the outbreaks.