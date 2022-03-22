RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina and local leaders announced the approval of $1.5 million in federal funding for two major projects in Wake County – renovations for the county’s emergency operations center and a new DNA testing lab.

When it comes to making sure Wake County is equipped to handle emergencies, Commissioner Matt Calabria said having the space to do so is necessary.

“Our current EOC in its state, which is right below my feet, is a cramped and antiquated space,” said Calabria.

That’s why he’s excited to take the current emergency operations center here and make it into a much bigger space.

“It’ll finally provide things that we never had before.”

A total of $1 million will go toward renovations to the county’s emergency operations center while $500,000 will go toward a new DNA lab and renovations to the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

The new DNA lab will be the second in the state.

“It’s gonna decrease the amount of time that it takes to process DNA kits from sexual assaults and from crime scenes from right now months and even years, to days and even hours,” said Calabria.

Rep. Deborah Ross (NC-2) said right now the state is facing a major backlog of DNA processing. An extra lab will help with that.

“Thousands of sexual assault evidence kids in our state have languish in backlog preventing survivors from getting the justice that they deserve,” said Ross.

“We can’t stop a crime, we can’t redirect storms and we can’t avoid all emergencies, but we can be as prepared as possible to save lives, protect property, bring criminals to justice and pull ourselves out of a disaster,” said Calabria.

The new DNA lab is going to be dedicated to Wake County cases which will free up resources from the state lab allowing them to focus on evidence from other areas. They expect it to be completed in 2023.