1 airplane destroyed, 2 others damaged in incident at Raleigh Executive Jetport

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Three planes were involved in an incident that destroyed one airplane at the Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford on Monday, officials said.
No pilots were injured but a plane that was gutted by fire could be seen beside a runway.
Another plane appeared to have wing damage after the incident that happened around 1 p.m. No planes were in the air when the incident happened, officials said.
Deep River Fire Department responded to the scene.
There’s no official word on what caused the incident.
