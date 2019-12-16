Breaking News
1 airplane destroyed, 2 others damaged in incident at Raleigh Executive Jetport

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Three planes were involved in an incident that destroyed one airplane at the Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford on Monday, officials said.

No pilots were injured but a plane that was gutted by fire could be seen beside a runway.

Another plane appeared to have wing damage after the incident that happened around 1 p.m. No planes were in the air when the incident happened, officials said.

Deep River Fire Department responded to the scene.

There’s no official word on what caused the incident.

