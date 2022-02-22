1 arrested, 1 sought after armed home invasion in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Roanoke Rapids arrested one man and are looking for another after cash and a television were stolen in an armed home invasion on Saturday, a news release said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West 4th Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. The victims told them two men entered the home and at least one of them was armed with a gun. They made everyone move into the kitchen area, the release said.

The duo took $200 in cash, a 60-inch TV, and assorted tattoo equipment. The victims called police after they left.

Police arrested 22-year-old Quinton Jones and charged him with robbery, felony conspiracy, and obtaining property by false pretense. He was jailed on a $100,000 bond, the release said.

Police are still working to identify the second suspect. Anyone with information should contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.