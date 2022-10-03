CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced one man has been arrested in connection to a motor vehicle theft in the county stemming from mid-September.

Deputies said Monday that Codie Williams, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle after investigators recovered the stolen car that was reported missing on Sept. 20.

Williams was charged Tuesday and is currently being held under a $2,500 bond in the Moore County Detention Center. He has a court date of Oct. 26.

Additionally, investigators have also issued and obtained a warrant for the arrest of Roger Lee Davis Jr., 36, in connection with the stolen vehicle, officials said.

Anyone with information about Davis is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-947-4444.

Just three days later, on Sept. 23, a man unrelated to Williams and Davis was arrested for stealing motor vehicle parts in Moore County.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a larceny of motor vehicle parts from a home in Robbins on Aug. 29.

Deputies have not said what the uptick in thefts are related to, if anything.