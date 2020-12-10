1 arrested, 2 sought in connection with September murder in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect in connection with a murder in Roanoke Rapids was arrested in Rocky Mount. Police are still looking for two other suspects, according to a news release.

On Sept. 14, Roanoke Rapids police responded to the Baymont Inn, located on Old Farm Road, in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to found a man who had been shot in the head, the release said.

The victim, 25-year-old Aaron Martin, of Weldon, died at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, police obtained warrants for 35-year-old Leon Hunter and 21-year-old William Hunter, both of the Roanoke Rapids area. Both are charged with Martin’s murder, police said.

Later, investigators obtained a warrant for Sari Fakhri Yousef, charging him with accessory before the fact and felony conspiracy. Yousef was arrested by Rocky Mount police on Dec. 4 and released on a $60,000 bond. He is due in court on Jan. 6.

Leon Hunter. (Courtesy of Roanoke Rapids police)

William Hunter. (Courtesy of Roanoke Rapids police)

Police believe William Hunter and Leon Hunter have since left the area. Anyone with information on them is asked to contact law enforcement immediately or contact Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.