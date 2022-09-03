ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old hurt.

(NCHP)

Troopers say 49-year-old Bobby Monroe Frye, of Robbins, hit 12-year-old Tyler Mabe while he was walking home with a friend Tuesday night on Spies Road, west of Robbins in Moore County.

First responders say they found the boy in a ditch and sent him to the hospital in critical condition.

At the time, they believed Frye may have been driving a silver Toyota or Honda and may have headed west to Montgomery County.

Tyler’s relatives tell CBS 17 that he has shown signs of improvement.

The Moore County community held a vigil for him Thursday evening outside of Guiding Light Baptist Church in Spies.

Frye is charged with felony hit-and-run, driving while license revoked, fictitious tags, no insurance, no inspection and reckless driving.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond, according to troopers.

Frye is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.