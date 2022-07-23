ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies was shot after responding to a call early Saturday morning.

At about 2:02 a.m., the deputy responded to a reported car theft at the 2400 block of Hayne Stretch Road outside of Roseboro, according to a release.

It says the deputy found the car and suspects on the same road near Butler Island Road.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy called for assistance after approaching the suspects.

A second deputy arrived and at the scene and says the initial responding deputy had been shot.

According to the release, the injured deputy was taken to a hospital and airlifted to a trauma center.

Multiple surrounding agencies were then called in to find the suspects.

At about 4:45 a.m., 36-year-old Michael A. Walthall Jr., of Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sir Lane outside of Roseboro.

Deputies say they’re working to find a possible second suspect.

They describe the second suspect as a man wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

The injured deputy is currently undergoing surgery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Their identity has not been released at this time.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton requests that everyone keep the deputy and their family in their thoughts and prayers.