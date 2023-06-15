RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County authorities have accused a man of shooting another man.

The county sheriff’s office said Thursday that Byron Gibson is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and was being held on a $40,000 secured bond.

Deputies say his arrest Wednesday came three days after they were called to a hospital because a man showed up there with a gunshot wound. They say a witness told them about a shooting in the 5000 block of U.S. Route 401 Business.

The shooting victim was taken to another hospital for additional treatment, deputies say.