CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County deputies said Wednesday that a man has been arrested after he was found with drugs during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, deputies said they initiated a traffic stop after seeing a driver make a motor vehicle violation on NC-24 near Hayne Stretch Road.

During the traffic stop, deputies said they deployed a sheriff’s office K-9 for a free air scan.

The K-9 indicated a positive alert, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they conducted a probable cause search of the car and found four pounds of a Schedule I substance called Khat.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Khat is a stimulant drug that causes manic behavior.

Deputies said they arrested the driver, 24-year-old Asem Mamoon Ahmed Yahya, of Jacksonville, North Carolina.

He was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substance, maintain a vehicle dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Deputies said Asem Mamoon Ahmed Yahya also has pending charges for possession of Khat from a traffic stop in November on Interstate 40.