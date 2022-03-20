NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies say they have arrested a man who shot a man Saturday during an argument over money.

The shooting was reported Saturday in the 7600 block of Old White Oak Road near Nashville, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect came to the victim’s home and “there was a disagreement about money between the two over ownership of a vehicle,” the news release said.

The suspect pulled out a rifle and fired “multiple times,” but hitting the victim once in the lower abdomen, according to the news release.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to UNC Nash Hospital for treatment, officials said.

On Sunday, deputies were able to find the suspect in his car in a parking lot on West Gannon Avenue in Zebulon.

Marco Alonso Navarro, 35, of Middlesex was taken into custody without incident, the news release said.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Navarro is being held in the Nash County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond.