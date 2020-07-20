1 arrested after man shot with AK-47 in Nash County, deputies say

Jason Everette Hill and the seized AK-47 in photos from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Nash County after another man was shot with an AK-47 rifle early Monday, Nash County deputies said.

Deputies were first contacted about the shooting just before 5:10 a.m. in the 9200 block of Sara Lissa Lane in Middlesex, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim lying on a path near a home.

“The victim had lost a substantial amount of blood due to a gunshot wound to the upper leg,” the news release said.

Deputies then began a search for the suspect, Jason Everette Hill, the release said.

Hill was later found driving a car near his home along Old White Oak Road in Nashville, according to deputies.

He was detained without any incident. The AK-47 used in the shooting was seized by deputies, officials said.

The victim was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh, “where the victim was rushed into surgery,” the news release said.

The victim is expected to live, according to deputies.

Hill, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury. He is being held in the Nash County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

The reason for the shooting is still under investigation.

