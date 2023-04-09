ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing charges after he was involved in a stabbing in Rocky Mount early Easter Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported just after 12:20 a.m. at 57 Jeffreys Cove, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Police said there was a fight between a 35-year-old man and 22-year-old Lekobie Lyons and an unknown third person.

The 35-year-old man was cut across his midsection, suffering life-threatening injuries, police said.

He is at ECU Health Hospital in fair condition Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Lyons was taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital for injuries from the fight. He was later released.

Later, police consulted with the district attorney and an arrest warrant was obtained for Lyons, the news release said.

He is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Lyons was arrested and was being booked Sunday evening, police said.