RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested and charged after a shooting, Hoke County deputies said.
Deputies said this happened in the 400 block of Greentree Drive in Raeford on Sunday.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.
Officials said during the investigation, Joe L. Nelson was detained as the suspect.
Nelson was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of Firearm by Felon and received a $50,000 secured bond, according to deputies.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective McBryde at (910) 875-5111.