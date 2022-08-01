RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested and charged after a shooting, Hoke County deputies said.

Deputies said this happened in the 400 block of Greentree Drive in Raeford on Sunday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Officials said during the investigation, Joe L. Nelson was detained as the suspect.

Nelson was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of Firearm by Felon and received a $50,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective McBryde at (910) 875-5111.